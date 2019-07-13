Chinese soldiers enter Demchok in Ladakh, return after Indian Army’s assurance

New Delhi: Chinese soldiers entered 5 kms into Indian territory at Demchok sector of Ladakh last week, after some Tibetans hoisted their flags on the occasion of Dalai Lama’s birthday, officials here said on Friday.

The officials said that personnel of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) came in their SUVs deep inside Indian territory on July 6 and protested against the hoisting of the flags by the Tibetan refugees.

The Tibetans were celebrating the 84th birthday of the Dalai Lama.

Indian army personnel were also present at the spot and did not allow the Chinese soldiers to proceed any further, the officials said.

After a couple of hours, the Chinese troops returned to their side following an assurance by Indian army officials that they would look into the action by the refugees.

—PTI

