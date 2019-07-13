30,000 postgraduates register as ‘unemployed’ in just 2 days

Date extended to July 22 to accommodate rush; data being collected to formulate employment scheme for J&K youth

Srinagar: More than 30,000 “unemployed” postgraduate degree holders have registered themselves with the employment department of J&K Govt in just two days following a government announcement to register at respective District Employment and Counselling Centres.

Commissioner, Labour and Employment Department, Saurabh Bhagat told Kashmir Reader that the department received overwhelming response from postgraduates, which prompted the department to extend the date of registration to July 22.

“We received more than 20,000 applications in Kashmir division alone. The number of registrations in Jammu division has touched 10,000 at the end of the second day,” he said.

Bhagat said the registration is a first-of-its-kind exercise in Jammu and Kashmir because the government had never compiled specific data of postgraduate men and women.

“It will help the government to launch some comprehensive employment scheme for youth who are not suitably employed,” Bhagat said.

He said the government was working on a convergence scheme to introduce a single window and single delivery system to ease the cumbersome employment registration processes.

“Although there is no announcement expected soon from the government about a separate scheme for the PGs, but the data will definitely help it to take some policy decision about it,” the commissioner said.

Sources told Kashmir Reader that the registration the process is the first step in a series of data compilation exercises which the government is planning to perform, including Aadhaar-linked registration of unemployed youth in J&K.

“The process of data collection has been launched in J&K following directions from the Government of India. The issue of educated but unemployed youth was raised by officials in recent meetings with Home Minister Amit Shah. He assured that some initiative for youth of J&K would be started,” said an official privy to the development.

