Woman, minor injured in separate road accidents in Ganderbal

Srinagar: A woman and a minor student were injured in two separate road accidents in central Kashmir district of Ganderbal on Friday, official sources said.

They said the woman, identified as Zairoon Begum, a resident of Gund, was hit and injured by a truck at Hariganiwan, Kangan, in Ganderbal district today. She was admitted to local hospital, sources said.

Eight-year-old student Firdous Ahmad was hit and injured, allegedly by a security force vehicle near his school at Bilalia Masjid, Gund in Ganderbal. The injured was rushed to local hospital from where he was referred to Kangan hospital.

A case has been registered. (Agencies)

