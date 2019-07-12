UJC pays homage

Srinagar: United Jihad Council (UJC) chief Syed Salah-ud-din on Thursday paid homage to the martyrs of July 13, 1931.

In an e-mailed statement issued to Kashmir News Service (KNS), the UJC spokesman Syed Sadaqat Hussain while quoting the outfit chief as saying that “the martyrs of July 13, 1931 showed the difference between freedom and slavery.”

He said, “The path shown by these martyrs is being followed the people today who are fighting with occupational forces with caring about their lives. The martyrs by sacrificing their lives have conveyed a message that people of Kashmir can’t be made slaves.”

“The government in India is also committing atrocities against the people of Kashmir like Dogras and the High Commissioner of United Nations (OHCHR) has also disclosed the situation,” he said.

UJC chief also expressed concern over the deteriorating health condition of inmates, saying that “the lives of leaders are being risked by not proving them the medical facility.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

