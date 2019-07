Srinagar: Two Amarnath Yatris died during Yatra to Amarnath cave shrine in South Kashmir on Friday, an official said.

The official identified the deceased as Shrikanth Doshi, 65, a resident of Gujarat and Sheshi Bushan Kumar (55), a resident of Jharkhand.

He said that Doshi died at Sheshnag on traditional Pahalgam cave shrine track. The cause of his death was being ascertained.

While Kumar died near the cave shrine. His cause of death was also being ascertained.

