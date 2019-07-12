‘Study in India’ programme to attract foreign students

New Delhi: To make India a preferred education destination for foreign students, “Study in India” programme will attract foreign students to improve overall quality of higher education and to increase the global ranking of India, said the minister for Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha Thursday.

Pokhriyal said: The programme focuses on attracting International students from select 30 plus countries across South-East Asia, Middle East and Africa. The programme envisages participation of select reputed Indian institutes/universities by way of offering seats for the International students at affordable rates, along with fee waivers to meritorious foreign students ranging from 100% to 25%.

“The programme also envisages setting up of call centres for support; algorithm for allocation of seats to the meritorious candidates; selection of top 100 partner institutions on the basis of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grading and National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking; branding activities in the target countries; and close coordination with Indian missions abroad and foreign missions in India,” he said.

He added: With the increase in number of foreign students, the global ranking of the Indian Higher Educational institutions will improve. The domestic students shall be exposed to a more diverse peer group and also get greater International exposure culminating in enhanced interest of Indian students to study in the country. PIB

