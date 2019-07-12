Student stabbed at Kerala University campus

Thiruvananthapuram: A third year student of the University College here was stabbed inside the campus Friday morning, police said.
Akhil, a Political Science student, who was sitting under a tree along with friends, was attacked.
He was rushed to the general hospital, police added.
The incident was sequel to a dispute between two groups of students belonging to the pro-CPI(M) Students Federation of India (SFI).
Soon after the incident, angry students squatted on the road in front of the University gate and raised slogans demanding justice.
Akhil also belongs to the SFI.
There is a large police presence in front of the campus. @PTI

