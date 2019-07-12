Six youth detained during predawn raids in Sopore

Srinagar: Government forces arrested six youth during predawn raids from Warpora village of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Reports said that the government forces including the Jammu and Kashmir Police and paramilitary CRPF raided many residential houses in the village and detained six youth in the wee hours on Friday.

A police official while confirming the arrests said that the youth have been detained for questioning for their alleged role in stone-pelting incidents in the area.

The youth have been identified as Aadil Ahmad War, Shahnawaz Ahmad War, Zahoor Ahmad War, Tariq Ahmad War, Irfan Ahmad Malik and Irshad Ahmad Malik.

