Srinagar: Authorities on Friday imposed restrictions in parts of Downtown Srinagar.

Witnesses said that heavy deployment of forces has been made around in Gojwara, Naqshbandh Sahib Shrine and Shahmi Pora stopping people from moving towards Jamia Masjid in Srinagar.

Pertinently, the separatist leadership has called for a complete shutdown on Saturday, July 13 in remembrance of the martyrs who were killed by the Dogra forces.

The restrictions have caused traffic chaos in the city leaving the commuters fuming.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

