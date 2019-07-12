Population has to be smartly managed: Advisor Kumar

NSS KU observes World Population Day

SRINAGAR: A one-day programme on ‘World Population Day’ was organised by the National Service Scheme (NSS), University of Kashmir (KU), here on Thursday at KU’s Gandhi Bhawan auditorium.

K Vijay Kumar, Advisor to the Governor, Jammu and Kashmir, who was the chief guest on the occasion, highlighted the importance of population management.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumar while addressing the faculty members, students and scholars of KU and NSS volunteers from different units said, “It took human race two lakh years to achieve the population figure of one billion, but comparatively in a far more less span of time, the population crossed 6 billion with Astha being the six billionth child born. So the population expansion and the overall dynamics could be understood from these above figures.”

The Advisor spoke about the crises of an ageing population and the need of having skilled senior citizens who “should not be stealing jobs from young people but should rather look for the jobs to complement them”.

Emphasising on women’s empowerment, the Advisor encouraged womenfolk to come forward and participate equally in nation building and become a workforce to reckon with so as to contribute to the overall development of society.

He expressed his gratitude to Vice Chancellor KU, Prof Talat Ahmad, and senior faculty members of the university for celebrating this day.

Vice Chancellor KU Prof Talat, who was the guest of honour on the occasion, in his presidential address stressed the need to strengthen the women population in the country.

“Women play a pivotal role in building societies and nations. Their education should be our priority. I am very happy to see a large number of female students attending the event,” said Prof Talat.

He also shared the fact with the audience that 80 percent of the gold medalists in KU are girls, which is very phenomenal.

Prof Talat asked NSS to organise seminars, symposiums and other activities in abundance.”Our activities should enormously benefit people of Kashmir.”

Program Coordinator, NSS KU, Dr Shamim Ahmad Shah gave the welcome address and informed the audience that NSS unit University of Kashmir have bagged National Award for enrolling the highest number of NSS volunteers at country level.

