PCI invites entries for national awards for excellence in journalism

New Delhi: The Press Council of India has invited entries for National Awards for Excellence in Journalism to honour those excelling in print journalism.

The awards, carrying cash prize and citation, will be given in eight categories.

The last date for entries is August 30.

The awards have been instituted to recognise outstanding contribution of journalists/photo journalists of Indian nationality in print journalism, a statement said. 

They are given on the occasion of National Press Day on November 16.

