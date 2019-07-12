Let’s jointly end child labour: Chasfeeda Shah

SRINAGAR: Jammu Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) state youth president and media advisor Chasfeeda Shah has expressed serious concern over alarming prevalence of child labour in the State and called for united efforts to curb this menace from the society.

Speaking at a seminar on ‘Disastrous Consequences of Child Labour’ held at Government High School, Hanjivera, Pattan, on Thursday, Chasfeeda said, “Despite many strict laws existing against child labour in Kashmir, the number of minor children, less than 14 years of age, working as labourers was increasing at an alarming level with every passing day.”

As per reports, there are more than one lakh child labourers in the State and majority of them work in handicrafts sector, automobile workshops, brick kilns, agriculture, and as domestic servants in homes, she said.

SDM Pattan Syed Naseer, teachers, parents and a large number of students were present on the occasion. The event was organised by a local NGO Parvaaz International Trust.

Chasfeeda said the basic cause of child labour was poverty, distress and illiteracy which need to be addressed earnestly. She said the child labour not only deprives a child of his right to education, health and ruins his life but also hinders the economical and social progress of the whole nation as the future of a nation relies on its children.

“So the onus lies on all citizens to join hands in the fight against child labour. The existence of Child Labour Act and other laws regarding prevention of child labour appear not to be effective at all because child labour is quite common everywhere,” she said.

She asked students and youth to stand guard against child labour. “As responsible citizens, we should be aware in detail about this problem and take positive steps to remove this menace from the society,” she said.

On the occasion, students of the school presented a cultural programme which enthralled the audience.

Awards and prizes were also given to the volunteers and meritorious students by the NGO.

