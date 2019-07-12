Lalu Prasad gets bail in fodder scam case

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad on Friday was granted bail in a fodder scam case on two sureties of Rs 50, 000.

The court of Justice Apresh Kumar Singh granted bail to him in a case related to fraudulent withdrawal of money from the Deoghar treasury.

Earlier, he was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail in the same case.

Prasad is sentenced to jail terms of different years in three other cases related to the multi-crore fodder scam.

He is currently admitted in a government hospital in Ranchi. @The Hindu

