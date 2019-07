SRINAGAR: The joint resistance leadership (JRL) has called for complete strike on July 13 to commemorate the anniversary of the Martyrs of 1931.

In a statement, JRL paid tributes to July 13, 1931 martyrs and said the day is to remember all the martyrs and to reiterate the urgent need for a peaceful and just resolution of Kashmir dispute and to put an end to “repression” against people and “those representing the sentiments of people”.

