Jaish OGW arrested in north Kashmir

Baramulla: Government forces Friday arrested an Over Ground Worker (OGW) worker of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Sopore.

Sources said that the forces established a naka checking at Parraypora in Rafiabad, Baramulla following a tipoff. During the checking, one suspicious person identified as Tawheed Ahmad Lone was arrested.

During frisking, one pistol along with a magazine and five live rounds were recovered.

Lone has admitted that he was working as OGW for JeM, they said, adding that an FIR number 114/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Dangiwacha. 

The investigation into the case is on.

