JAMMU: Pakistani troops on Wednesday night violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch’s Digwar sector, an official said. The Indian Army has given a befitting reply. No death or injury has been reported.

Pakistan Rangers had on Monday violated the ceasefire along the LoC in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

A civilian had sustained injuries in the firing.

