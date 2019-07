Srinagar: The armies of India and Pakistan on Friday traded heavy gunfire in KG Mankote area of Mendhar in Poonch along the line of control.

Reports said that the heavy cross LoC shelling started in the morning hours and both sides are using small arms as well as mortars.

However, there are no reports of any loss of life and injuries.

More to follow.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print