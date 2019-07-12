Improve learning outcomes at all levels: Advisor Ganai to teachers

ANANTNAG: Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmad Ganai stressed for improving teaching and learning outcomes at all levels.

He expressed dismay that “we have not achieved cent percent literacy rate despite favourable teacher pupil ratio”. He directed enhancing enrolment and retention so that no one remains without education, with special focus on female education.

Ganai was addressing students, teachers and officers of education department at a function organised at newly inaugurated state-of-the-art auditorium of Government Model HSS Bijbehara, which has been constructed by R&B Department at an estimated cost of Rs 2.62 crore.

He impressed upon the officials to ensure punctuality and accountability and urged upon the functionaries of the education department to work with dedication and commitment to improve the standards of education and provide quality education. He also directed to address the infrastructural gaps and dearth of staff by rationalisation.

He emphasised to provide platform for extracurricular activities to the students.

Advisor, K Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, DG Sports, Director School Education Kashmir, JD Education, SSP Anantnag, CEO Anantnag and other officers were also present on the occasion. A cultural programme was also presented by the students of the institution.

