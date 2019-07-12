Hurriyat pays tribute to July 13 martyrs

Srinagar: Hurriyat Conference led by Syed Ali Geelani and Hurriyat (M) led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Thursday paid tribute to martyrs of July 13, 1931.

The statement issued here said that Hurriyat Conference while endorsing the JRL shutdown call, appealed to the people to pay homage to all the martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir on July 13.

The amalgam said that on the directions of its chairman Syed Ali Geelani, Hurriyat leaders will visit the martyr’s graveyard to pay homage.

“When public anger against the discretion of Holly Quran was at its peak, a young man Ab. Qadeer Khan delivered an emotional speech to wake up the Kashmiris from slumber and join their hands and heads against the autocratic and forced rule of Maharaja,” it said.

Hurriyat Conference said that best and the only way to pay homage to these martyrs is to collectively fight for injustice, hegemony, and autocracy.

The amalgam also appealed to Imams and Khateebs to pay homage to all the martyrs collectively and apprise the people of their responsibilities to protect their faith and identity.

The statement added: Seriously concerned and anguished on some social media reports, Hurriyat Conference denounced any account being run in the name of its chairman Syed Ali Geelani.

“Hurriyat Conference wants to make it loud and clear that no social media account (Twitter and Facebook) is being operated in the name of Hurriyat Conference or its chairman Syed Ali Geelani,” it stated.

Hurriyat (M) in a statement said: “The July agitation of 1931 was the first strong and collective voice of the people of JK against the century-old oppressive autocratic rule and those killed among the first martyrs of JK. The struggle for ascertaining their will and aspirations continues since then, in which lakhs of people have lost their lives. People want that sentiment to be addressed they want a peaceful resolution of this essentially political and human issue and an end to human rights abuses and multiple assaults, a consequence of the lingering issue.”

The amalgam said that as per the tradition, its chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq will lead a peaceful procession after Zuhr prayers from Jamia Masjid Srinagar to martyrs graveyard Naqshband Sahab shrine (RA) on July 13. “Fateh prayers for the martyrs will be collectively offered at the graveyard,” it added.

