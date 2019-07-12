Elderly tourist dies at Gulmarg

Baramulla: An elderly tourist from Chattisgarh died reportedly due to cardiac arrest at the ski resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.

According to officials, Pallavi Khokle, 65, wife of Prakash Khukle of Raipora Chattisgarh arrived in Kashmir valley few days ago along with her family. On Thursday she complained of chest pain and was shifted to nearby hospital at Gulmarg where doctors declared her dead. Police has taken up investigation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

