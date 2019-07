Pulwama: One person was injured in a mysterious blast on Friday in a village in Pulwama district of south Kashmir.

Reports said that the injured has been identified as Javaid Ahmad Dar son of Mohamad Abdullah Dar resident of Zasov village of the district.

He was injured when a mysterious blast occurred in a dumping site.

The injured was shifted to district hospital Pulwama for treatment where from he was referred to Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment.

