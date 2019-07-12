Chairperson SCW calls on Advisor Ganai

SRINAGAR: The newly appointed Chairperson of the State Commission for Protection of Women & Child Rights, Vasundhara Pathak Masoodi, called on Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, here on Thursday.

Principal Secretary, Social Welfare Department, Rohit Kansal, was also present on the occasion.

The Advisor congratulated Vasundhara on assuming the charge of the Chairperson of the Commission and hoped that under her leadership the Commission will start functioning and work earnestly for safeguarding the rights of women and children in the State.

Vasundhara thanked the Advisor and assured him of her commitment towards the cause of women and child rights.

