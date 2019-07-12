CASO in Baramulla’s Kansipora village

Baramulla:Government forces including army and police launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Kanispora village of Baramulla on Thursday morning.

Sources said that a large number of personnel from Army’s 52RR, SOG of police and other forces cordoned off Kanispora village in wee hours on Thursday and launched a door to door search operation. All the entry and exit points of village were sealed during the massive search operation. The CASO continued for hours, and ended peacefully, after nothing adverse was found.

Kanispora is a big village located on Srinagar-Baramulla highway some five kilometres from Baramulla town.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

