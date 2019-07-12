Barring people from offering prayers at historic Jamia Masjid interference in religious obligations: APHC

Srinagar: APHC and Awami Action Committee said that barring people from offering congregational Friday prayers at historic Jamia Masjid putting curbs in and around downtown is extremely unfortunate and interference in religious obligations of people. It also castigated the decision of putting APHC chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest.

Mirwaiz was supposed to chair the meeting of AAC and Hurriyat at Mirwaiz Manzil regarding the March to martyr’s graveyard at Naqashband Sahib (RA) shrine, Khawaja Bazar on July 13 (Saturday) to pay tributes to martyrs of July 13, 1931 , but due to house arrest could not do so. APHC said it is a highly undemocratic aimed at throttling the freedom of speech and expression.

Meanwhile, AAC recalled the great and supreme sacrifices of the martyrs of July 13, 1931 and paid tributes to them. AAC said that these martyrs were the first to raise their voice in J&K against the oppressive autocratic rule who sacrificed their life fighting it. AAC said since then people of Kashmir are involved in a struggle for realization of their will and aspirations continues since then in which lacs of people have lost their lives. AAC said people of Kashmir want that their sentiment should be addressed and a peaceful and lasting resolution of the Kashmir issue should be found. That is the best tribute to these martyrs.

