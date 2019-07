Srinagar: Six people including an old age woman were injured after they were attacked by stray dogs in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district Thursday morning, witnesses said.

Officials at Sub District Hospital Uri said that six persons were attacked by stray dogs and received injuries. Two among the injured were shifted to Srinagar Hospital for treatment.

The other 4 injured have been shifted to District Hospital Baramulla for advanced treatment.

