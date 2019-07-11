Unemployed post-graduates asked to register at DE&CC Pulwama

PULWAMA: According to the Deputy Director Employment, Pulwama all unemployed post-graduates of any stream of district Pulwama have been asked to register themselves in the office of District Employment and Counseling Centre Pulwama.
The registration process will enable the office to consolidate the database and forward it to higher authorities well in time, the statement said.

