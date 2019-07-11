Toddler among two injured by wild animals in Baramulla

Baramulla: A three-year old boy was among two people injured by wild animals in two separate incidents in Tangmarg area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.

Locals said that Muntazar Ahmad, son of Manzoor Ahmad Lone, resident of Darakasi village of Tangmarg was attacked and injured by a leopard when he was playing outside his home.

Another person identified as Gulam Mohiudin Bhat, son of Mohammad Sabir Bhat, resident of Bangil village was attacked and injured by a black bear near his home.

Both the injured are under treatment at hospitals.

