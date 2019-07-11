Sehrai pays tributes toJuly 13 Martyrs

Srinagar: Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai on Thursday paid tributes to the martyrs of July 13, 1931, stating that 22 martyrs who fell to the bullets of Dogra forces, setting base for Kashmir’s “political struggle”.

In a statement, Sehrai said, the martyrs had risen against a system that sustained itself on exploitation and denial of political and democratic rights.

He said the people of Kashmir will and always recognize their great sacrifice and pay glorious tributes to them not only through occasional ceremonial events but by actually through their blood and skin. “The martyrs of 13 July sacrificed their precious lives against the enforced rule on Kashmiris and this process continues till date.”

Sehrai stated that the sacrifices offered by July 13 martyrs were aimed at fighting autocracy and inspired people to strive for the establishment of a true democratic setup in the state.

He said the Kashmiri people irrespective of their age or gender have offered priceless sacrifices of life and limb for their just political demand.

