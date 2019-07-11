NIA ‘attaches’ Asiya Andrabi’s house in Srinagar

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday attached the house of Kashmiri separatist leader Asiya Andrabi in Soura area of Srinagar under the stringent UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act), officials said.

The attachment order, the first by the NIA against any separatist leader from Kashmir, was pasted outside the residence of Andrabi, the chief of the banned Dukhtaran-E-Millat group, at 90 Feet Road in Soura.

An NIA spokesman said in a statement that the agency attached the property under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The approval for attachment was granted by the Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police as required under the law.

Consequent to attachment, the property cannot be sold, transferred or otherwise dealt with in any manner without the permission of the officer making the order, the spokesman said.

He said a copy of the order has been forwarded to the Srinagar Deputy Commissioner to enter the attachment in the revenue records.

The attachment has been effected under Section 25 (i) of UAPA, which states that an investigating officer can attach a property if the officer has reasons to believe that it has been brought from proceeds of terrorism.

The NIA had filed a charge sheet in November last year against Andrabi and two of her associates for allegedly “waging war” against India using Internet platforms.

Andrabi, Sofi Fehmeeda and Naheeda Nasreen were using Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and TV channels including some in Pakistan to spread “insurrectionary imputations and hateful messages and speeches against India”, the charge sheet had said.

Andrabi and her two associates were arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police in April last year and the case was later transferred to NIA in July.

—PTI

