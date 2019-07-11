More corruption comes to light in J&K Govt: Payments made, repeatedly, for works already executed

Advisory now issued to stop ‘renovation’ works forthwith, and to submit photographs, GPS coordinates, maps of location of work

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has made repeated payments for works that had already been carried out, an example of how embezzlement of funds takes place. This has been stated by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a recent communication to the state government.

Such payments were made only last month, nearly three months after the ACB had asked the government to take measures to plug corruption. The ACB communicated this to the government after receiving complaints regarding embezzlement of funds through release of funds repeatedly against already executed works, mainly related to “restoration” and “renovation”.

Following the ACB’s communication, the General Administration Department (GAD) has issued an advisory to all departments and ordered that all “renovation” works be stopped forthwith.

“A number of restoration works are undertaken by the government agencies. In order to ensure same works are not shown to have executed repeatedly, it is imperative that location of all works are fully described through GPS coordinates and the photographs before and after the execution of the work are mandatory produced before making the payment,” reads the advisory.

The GAD has advised that no further work should be taken up without administrative approval, and departments should accord administrative approval only after ensuring that the same work has not been taken up for execution in recent years.

“Drawal of bills against non-existent works/ renovation needs to be stopped forthwith. On completion of works, photographic records of all completed works with GPS coordinates, engineering certificates of completion by concerned executive engineer, and planning, development and monitoring department to develop a map recording all works on a GIS system (has to be ensured),” the advisory reads.

“The administrative secretaries are requested to put in place a proper mechanism to ensure compliance of these instructions,” it adds.

These measures have been taken after a series of raids carried out by the ACB this year, including on homes and offices of senior officials and businessmen, among them former JK Bank chairman Parvez Ahmad and Srinagar deputy mayor Sheikh Imran.

