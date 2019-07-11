Mirwaiz calls for collective fight against drug abuse

Srinagar: Hurriyat (M) chairman and Mutahida Ulema council headMirwaiz Umar Farooq on Wednesday said that the prevalence of rampant drug abuse in Kashmir and it’s easy availability needs to be addressed by one and all to save our future generations and our society.

According to the statement, he stated this at a seminar held at Mirwaiz Manzil which was attended by Ulemas, scholars, Imams, civil society activists, and NGOs.

“The seminar was held to address the alarming concern in society about the growing menace of drug addiction in the Valley and also issues related to women in society. The meeting was presided by Mutahida Ulema council head Mirwaiz Umar,” it said.

The seminar focused on understanding the reasons and extent of the problem especially with regard to drug abuse in order to find ways and means of addressing it and domestic violence and inheritance discrimination faced by women.

Mirwaiz said that it was very disturbing that despite being a Muslim society and following the great religion of Islam that gives women all dignity and guarantees, the women are facing discrimination. He stressed that it is the responsibility of the Ulema, Imams and Khateebs to create awareness among people in this regard both among men and women about the rights guaranteed to the women by the great religion of Islam and respect for women.

Mirwaiz said he was hopeful that Kashmir’s Ulema, Imams, NGOs, and civil society activists would work together to deal with both the issues to their best.

Speaking on the occasion, Karwan-e-Islami patron Ghulam Rasool Hami said that the organization led by him has been raising voice against the growing drug and liquor menace for a long time. Hami said that it was a matter of great concern that huge quantity of drugs and liquor was easily available in the market while as drugs like Heroin was just a phone call away from the addict, and the government is aware of it.

“It is high time to unite on our own and to fight it out openly so that the young lot is saved,” he said.

“Doctors from drug de-addiction center SMHS gave a detailed presentation, quoting official figures in the year 2018-2019, at the SMHS drug –de-addiction center, 6476 cases were registered while as 755 patients were admitted in the hospital. Official figures had revealed that over 46000 patients were alone treated at the SMHS hospital for being addicted one or the other drug in 2018 and in the ensuing year, more than 12000 in the Out Door Patients Department (OPD). While as 88 percent of the drug addicts treated at SMHS hospital were found as males, what was more shocking was that 12 percent were females that include school and college going girls and also the women with some domestic disputes,” the statement said.

Mantasha Bint -e-Rashid of Kashmir Women’s Collective initiative (KWCI) gave a detailed presentation highlighting various challenges women face on daily basis both at the domestic and social level, including domestic violence, desertions divorce refusal to give a parental inheritance among others. She suggested a series of measures to address the issues while seeking active support of the clergy in Kashmir.

