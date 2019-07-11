Kashmiri translation of Russian folk, modern stories ‘Poz te Apuz’ released

SRINAGAR: JK cultural council in collaboration with the department of information and public relations Wednesday organized a book release function here in which a Kashmiri translation of Russian writings was released.

Translated by Maharaj Krishan Mawa Masroor, ‘Poz te Apuz’ is the Kashmiri translation of Russian Folk and Modern stories.

Mawa said it is the burning passion which makes the literary works worth reading and the same has been on his part as far as the said book is concerned.

Director information and public, Gulzar Ahmad Shabnum congratulated Mawa for his book and said that translation of Tolstoy’s works in the Kashmiri language is a distinction for him.

“One needs to be sincere and passionate enough to preserve his/her culture and language and must strive to inculcate the same in the younger generations,” he said.

He said that translation of literature of the other languages in Kashmiri is a valuable addition to its literature.

He said that DIPR is going to restore its publications in different languages being mandated to promote these.

The function attended by writers, poets, and broadcasters.

The speakers highlighted the role of Mawa in the literary circles and also emphasised on the need for bringing together the writers of all forms of literature. They also suggested for establishment of Art Gallery in Srinagar, where various forms of art can be put together.

Mawa is a noted writer who has three literary publications to his name which includes Bakshanhar Te Surgik Wat Pad, Jowhare Kayinat, and Desi Dawa Te Desi Elaj.

