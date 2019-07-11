HC calls for check on food production units, demands affidavit from govt

Srinagar: The J&K High Court on Wednesday directed state government officials to place an affidavit, within four weeks, regarding steps taken to monitor production of different kinds of food items in the state.

A division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rashid Ali Dar noted that the report filed by the respondents did not show that the respondents had conducted any random checks or raids with regard to manufacturing of food items.

“Let an additional affidavit be filed before us regarding the steps taken by the official respondents to monitor production of different kinds of food items in the state. Such affidavit be filed within four weeks,” the court directed.

It was submitted by Advocate Ateeb Kanth that eatables manufactured in the state were likely to be highly adulterated if proper check was not maintained with respect to testing different production/ manufacturing units.

He submitted that random checking done in markets would not suffice the purpose of preventing food adulteration. “Proper checks and test sampling needs to be carried at the original source,” counsel Kanth argued.

Earlier, the High Court had directed the authorities, including Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), to take samples of food from vendors and take penal and preventive action against adulterated food.

The court had also directed the Food Safety Commissioner, the SMC Commissioner, and Assistant Food Commissioners of all districts to suggest a plan of action for controlling food adulteration.

Senior advocate BA Bashir had earlier pointed out that it was very difficult for the officials to take samples from every district and to get these samples tested in food testing laboratories in Srinagar or in Jammu.

He had suggested that if primary labs should be formed in every district, the primary testing of lifted samples could be done at the district level.

