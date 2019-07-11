GVEI holds felicitation ceremony

Srinagar: The felicitation ceremony was held by Green Valley Educational Institute (GVEI) on Wednesday for meritorious students.

S.S. Bali, additional district development commissioner presided over the function, the statement said. He shared his thoughts on the occasion.

Private School Association president, G. N. Var said that the event is a source of inspiration for future aspirants.

The students were awarded medals, citations and certificates by the chief guest.

