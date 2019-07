The Jammu and Kashmir government Thursday announced summer vacations in schools falling in Kashmir division and winter zone of Jammu division.

“It is hereby ordered that all the government educational institutions and recognised private schools up to higher secondary level functioning in the Kashmir division and winter zone of Jammu division shall observe summer vacation from 15th July 2019 to 24th July 2019,” said an order issued by the school education department on Thursday.

