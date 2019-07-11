Fresh batch of 5486 pilgrims leave for Amarnath Yatra from Jammu

Jammu: A fresh batch of 5486 pilgrims on Thursday left for the Amarnath Cave Shrine in South of Himalayas from Yatri Niwas, Bhagwati Nagar base camp.

The fleet of 221 vehicles ferrying pilgrims was escorted by CRPF personnel in jeeps and on motorbikes.

Total 221 vehicles left the base camp for both the routes including 91 HMVs, 128 LMVs and two motorcycles.

The first batch was flagged off from Jammu on June 29 by the Advisor to Governor K K Sharma.

Multi-tier security arrangements have been made for smooth and successful conduct of 46-day long Yatra concluding on August 15 on the occasion of Sharavan Purnima (Rakshabandhan). (Agencies)

