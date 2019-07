Srinagar: Government forces Thursday morning launched a massive search operation in Kanispora village of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Sources said that a joint team of army, Special Operation Group of J&K police (SOG) and paramilitary CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the following inputs about the presence of militants in the village.

The operation was underway when this report was being filed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print