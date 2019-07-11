Father, son among 3 killed as Kupwara village gets 440-volt electric shock

Two others in hospital; people jump out from homes in panic in middle of night

Kupwara: A high-tension transmission line passing near Nad village of Keran Kupwara fell on a low-tension transmission line, sending a 440-volt current through electric appliances in homes of the entire hamlet past Tuesday night at about 3am. A father and son were among three people killed while two others, including a female, were injured due to electric shock when they tried to switch off the electric appliances at their homes.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Qadeer, 55, Tabir Ahmad Chak, 26, son of Abdul Qadeer Chak, and Qari Nawaz Ali Khan, 22, son of Ali Asgar Khan. They were taken to the nearby Sub District Hospital (SDH) in Tangdar where they died. The two others injured are under treatment at the hospital. They have been identified as Irshad Ahmad, 30, son of Ali Asgar Khan, and Sakeena Begum, 45, wife of Abdul Hamid Joo.

Public protests over the incident forced the police to register a case under Section 304 A (culpable homicide) against the Power Development Department (PDD) for negligence.

Locals told Kashmir Reader that panic spread among the residents when the incident happened in the middle of the night and several people sustained injuries when they jumped outside from their homes.

On Wednesday, when the bodies of the three deceased reached their homes, a pall of gloom descended upon the village and people held protests against the PDD, accusing the department of failing to repair power supply lines. Locals said that decades ago when the lines were installed in Keran area, the cables were tied to trees since that time they have remained so in weathered state.

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara ordered a time-bound probe into the incident and formed a three-member team that is to submit a report to him on the matter.

