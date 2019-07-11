Cricketer hit by ball in neck in Anantnag, dies

Srinagar: A cricketer died after he was hit by a ball during a cricket match in Anantnag district Thursday afternoon.

Reports said that a youth Jahangeer Ahmad War, a resident of Goshbugh Pattan, was hit by the ball in his neck during a match at a sports stadium in Nanil village.

They said that youth immediately fell unconscious and was rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Pertinently, the match was being organized by the youth services and sports department and was being played between Budgam and Baramulla teams.

