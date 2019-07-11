BJP making ‘false promises’ on Art 370: Congress

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress on Wednesday held a sit-in protest outside the Governor’s House here, accusing the BJP of making “false promises” with regard to abrogation of Articles 35A and 370.

The Congress activists were led by senior party leader and Jammu district president Vikram Malhotra.

They sought clarification from the BJP over its promise of removing special constitutional provisions with regard to the state and setting up of a delimitation commission.

“The stand of the Congress Party on Article 370 is clear. It should continue without any dilution. We have assembled here to expose the BJP, which garnered votes by making false promises to the people of the country in general and Jammu in particular,” Malhotra told reporters.

“State BJP president (Ravinder Raina) and their affiliate groups like the VHP and Bajrang Dal are making statements in support of revocation of Articles 35A and 370, but the state governor (Satya Pal Malik) had made it clear nothing will happen, while also saying no to delimitation of assembly constituencies,” Malhotra said.

“If the BJP is sincere, it should announce a deadline for the implementation of its promises,” Malhotra said.

PTI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

