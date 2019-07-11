Article 370 temporary provision: Govt tells Rajya Sabha

By on No Comment

Article 370 temporary provision: Govt tells Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: The government of India on Wednesday said in the Rajya Sabha that Article 370, which provides special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was a temporary provision in the Constitution and Article 35A, which gives special rights to the natives of the state, was added through a Constitutional order issued by the President of India.
Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said this in a written reply. He said that Jammu and Kashmir was an integral part of India and matters relating to the Constitution were internal and entirely for the Parliament to deal with.
“No foreign government or organisation has any locus standi in the matter,” he said.
His reply came in response to a question on whether the government was going to repeal Articles 370 and 35A and whether repeal of these articles in any way violated United Nations regulations or any international obligation of the country.
—PTI

  , , , , , , , , , ,

Article 370 temporary provision: Govt tells Rajya Sabha added by on
View all posts by Press Trust of India →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.