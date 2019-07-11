Article 370 temporary provision: Govt tells Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: The government of India on Wednesday said in the Rajya Sabha that Article 370, which provides special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was a temporary provision in the Constitution and Article 35A, which gives special rights to the natives of the state, was added through a Constitutional order issued by the President of India.

Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said this in a written reply. He said that Jammu and Kashmir was an integral part of India and matters relating to the Constitution were internal and entirely for the Parliament to deal with.

“No foreign government or organisation has any locus standi in the matter,” he said.

His reply came in response to a question on whether the government was going to repeal Articles 370 and 35A and whether repeal of these articles in any way violated United Nations regulations or any international obligation of the country.

—PTI

