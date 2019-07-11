Army asks Pulwama residents to submit vehicle registration documents at local camps

The army has asked residents of Pulwama district of south Kashmir to submit vehicle registration documents along with the vehicle owner’s photograph at the local army camps, a media report said.

While the army has informally spread the word, the message is also being conveyed through masjids during Friday sermons.

Army officials called it a precautionary measure in the wake of the car fitted IED blasts in the valley and said it is not being forced on anyone, The Economic Times reported.

“It is important that documents of all vehicles should be complete. There should be no unidentified vehicle whose registration number and registration papers don’t match. This is just a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident,” a senior army official told ET. “Nobody is forced to come to any army installation.”

A local from Tahab village of Pulwama told ET, “These are word-of-mouth instructions. We were asked to submit registration papers of our vehicles along with the photograph of owners. And a separate photograph of owner with the vehicle.”

Locals said they have also been asked to keep their garden lights on at night.

