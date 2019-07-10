VDC members in Rajouri trained to guard LoC

Jammu: A training programme was held for village defence committee (VDC) members to strengthen the security grid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district on Tuesday, police said.

The training by police, in collaboration with army’s 8 Sikh Battalion, was held at Keri village located close to the Line of Control, a police officer said.

The VDC members were sensitised about their role in making a fool-proof security grid, especially in terms of counter insurgency, in the border areas, he said.

The VDC members were trained only for security purposes and action will be taken against any member found to be taking the law into his own hands, the officer added.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Rajouri, Liyaqit Ali along with officers of the army and police supervised the training programme, he said.

—PTI

