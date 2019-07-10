Vasundhara Pathak Masoodi appointed Chairperson, State Commission for Protection of Women & Child Rights

SRINAGAR: The State Administrative Council (SAC) headed by Governor Satya Pal Malik has accorded sanction to the appointment of Vasundhara Pathak Masoodi as Chairperson of the Jammu & Kashmir State Commission for Protection of Women & Child Rights.

Vide Government Order No. 329-GAD of 2019 dated 05.03.2019, a three-member selection committee was constituted under the chairmanship of Advisor (G) to recommend a suitable name for the position of chairperson. The selection committee recommended the candidature of Vasundhara Pathak Masoodi for the position.

Vasundhara Pathak Masoodi is a practising lawyer in the Supreme Court of India, High Courts of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and various other courts/tribunals. She is also an activist committed to the cause of women and children. She has successfully argued several cases relating to discrimination against women including cases of domestic violence.

With the appointment of the chairperson, the commission will start functioning to address various issues related to the violation of women and child rights as per Constitution and law.

