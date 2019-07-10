SAC decisions: Deadline set for PDD’s tendering process for solar, hydro projects

SRINAGAR: The SAC took note of the status report submitted by the Power Development Department (PDD) regarding development of hydroelectric and solar power projects in the state. In February this year, the SAC had mandated the PDD to execute hydro and solar power projects above 2 MWs.

13 Small HEPs of 2MW to 10MW capacity with aggregate capacity of 112.5 MW had been identified by JAKEDA for implementation through EPC mode under PMDP-2015. These projects are at various stages of bidding process.

The JAKEDA has allotted work for survey, investigation and preparation of DPRs of projects between 2 MW-10 MW capacities. The survey and investigation for 40 potential Hydro Power sites has been completed. The Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) has been finalised and DPRs are under preparation.

Also, Pre-Feasibility Report for 4 locations in Basohli Tehsil, District Kathua, with a cumulative capacity of 60 MW has been prepared.

The JKSPDC has initiated 20 Small Hydro projects in 2016-17 including 10 under PMDP-Phase-I, 10 under PMDP-Phase-II. These projects with aggregate capacity of 371.10 MW are at various stages of DPR preparation/tendering.

The SAC took note of the status of HEPs being implemented under the State Sector (9 projects of aggregate capacity 3584.5 MWs), Joint Venture (4 projects of aggregate capacity 3014 MWs) and IPP (12 projects of aggregate capacity 160.5 MWs).

The SAC directed the PDD to complete the tendering process for all projects with capacity above 10 MW by December 31, 2019.

The SAC also directed the PDD to complete the tendering process for 13 Projects in the range of 2-10 MW, whose DPRs have been prepared, by Dec 31.

Information Department

