Rajouri admin to revive traditional watermills

Jammu: Traditional watermills in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir will soon be revived to tap their multi-purpose utility, officials said Wednesday.

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Mohammad Aijaz Asad Tuesday held a meeting of the officers of the Food Supplies Department and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department (IFCD) to formulate modalities for the revival of the facility, they said.

On the commissioner’s direction, a survey was carried out by the IFCD which found that there are 272 watermills (gharats) in the district, of which 136 are functional, the officials said.

The Irrigation and Flood Control Department was asked to identify perennial streams for establishing the ‘gharats’, they said.

The IFCD will be the custodian of the ‘ghartas’, while the Food Supplies Department will look after their operation, the officials said.

An executive engineer of the Public Works Department was asked to submit a prototype design for the watermills, they said.

