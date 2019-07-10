NIA attaches house of Asiya Andrabi in Srinagar

Srinagar: National Investigation Agency (NIA) Wednesday morning sealed the residence of proscribed separatist outfit Dukhtaran-e-Millat chief Asiya Andrabi in upper Soura area of Srinagar city.

The house was sealed under “Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act”.

In the attachment order the NIA directed all the concerned not to transfer, sale or otherwise deal with the said property in any manner, whatsoever, except with prior permission.

The order stresses that all concerned should refrain from transfer and the sale of said property.

Andrabi along with her two associates Nahida Nasreen and Sofi Fehmeeda are detained in Tihar Jail in Srinagar.

Her husband Ashiq Ahmad Faktoo is under detention for over past 20 years and is currently detained in a Jammu Jail.

The NIA order states that the house is registered in the name of Mehmooda Begum, wife of Ghulam Hassan Shah who is mother in law of Asiya Andrabi.

