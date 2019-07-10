J&K govt terminates 9 doctors over ‘unauthorised absence’ from duties

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Government Wednesday terminated nine doctors for remaining unauthorisedly absent from duties.

An order issued by the government today said that the doctors had been sent notices for remaining absent from their duties and they were provided an opportunity to report back.

The order stated that the doctors were given a chance to report back to their duties.

However, the doctors did not report back to duties and as such their employment has been terminated from their services.

The doctors include Dr Shabeer Ahmad Mir, Consultant Surgery; Dr Mir Basharat Ahmad Kanth, Consultant Surgery; Dr Shahnawaz Bashir, Medical Officer; Dr ZZebah Altaf, Medical Officer; Dr Suhail Maqbool Vakil, Medical Officer; Dr Hamid Ali Dar, Dental Surgeon; Dr Sheikh Muhammad Tahir, Medical Officer; Dr Burhan Wani, Medical Officer; Dr Hakim Irfan Showkat, Medical Officer.

