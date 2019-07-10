Infiltration down after Balakot strike: Govt

New Delhi: The security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved and infiltration from across the border has reduced by 43 percent after the surgical strike carried out on militant training camps in Balakote, Pakistan, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Rai’s remarks came in response to a written question on whether cross-border infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir had abated after the Indian Air Force carried out surgical strike on camps in Balakot in February this year.

“Due to concerted and synergised efforts of security forces, the security situation in the state has witnessed an improvement in the first half of this year, over the corresponding period of 2018. Net infiltration has reduced by 43 percent,” Rai said.

The minister said the central government had adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards cross-border infiltration.

Replying to another question, the minister said that electric fencing under the Anti Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS) on LoC had proved to be a potent tool in guarding against infiltration.

The electricity requirements for the AIOS are being catered through the power grid wherever available and through generators at other locations to ensure uninterrupted power supply, he said.

—PTI

