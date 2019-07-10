Fresh batch of 5273 Yatris leave from Jammu for Amarnath cave shrine

JAMMU: A fresh batch of 5,273 Yatris on Wednesday left for the Amarnath Cave Shrine in South Kashmir amid rains from Yatri Niwas, Bhagwati Nagar base camp here.

The fleet of 226 vehicles ferrying pilgrims was escorted by CRPF personnel in jeeps and on motorbikes.

The first batch was flagged off from here on June 29 by the Advisor to Governor K K Sharma.

Multi-tier security arrangements have been made for the smooth and successful conduct of 46-day long Yatra concluding on August 15 on the occasion of Sharavan Purnima (Rakshabandhan). (Agencies)

